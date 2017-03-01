Sarovar Hotels steps into Zambia

Expanding its overseas portfolio, Sarovar Hotels has announced the signing of its latest project in Africa, Sarovar Premiere Lusaka in Zambia. This development marks Sarovar’s presence in five countries in Africa including Tanzania, Kenya, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Zambia.
Sarovar Premiere Lusaka is an 82 key all-suite hotel located around the city centre. The hotel is being developed by Neelkanth Group based in Zambia. Sarovar Premiere Lusaka is expected to open in 2018.
Upon completion, Sarovar Premiere Lusaka will offer 82 guest suites, an all-day dining, a bar lounge and an alfresco diner, alongside banquet and conference facilities. Those looking for some leisure indulgences can unwind at the spa, swimming pool or the wellness centre equipped with the best of services and amenities.