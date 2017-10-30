Sarovar Hotels signs second hotel in Dar-Es-Salaam

Expanding its overseas portfolio, Sarovar Hotels has announced the signing of its latest project in Africa, Sarovar Portico Dar-Es-Salaam. This will be Sarovar’s second hotel in Dar-Es-Salaam, in addition to New Africa Hotel. With presence in five African countries including Tanzania, Kenya, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Zambia, the group currently has over 510 rooms operational in Africa.
Owned by Esprit Developers, Sarovar Portico, Dar-Es-Salaam is expected to open in February 2018. With a prime city centre location, the hotel under development has 130 apartment keys with facilities including restaurants, bars, lounges, conference and meeting facilities, swimming pool, and curio shop.
Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels, said, “We are very excited to be signing yet another hotel in Dar-Es-Salaam. It is a significant addition to our rapidly growing footprint in Africa and reflects the strong traction the brand is gaining in the region. We see great growth potential in this market with high demand and this development makes a momentous step in our growth and expansion strategy in the overseas market.”
Some of the expected openings this year include hotels in Amritsar, Raipur, New Delhi Mahipalpur, Somnath and Jaisalmer.