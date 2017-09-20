Sarovar Hotels signs new hotel in Jhansi

Sarovar Hotels has announced the signing of a new hotel deal in Jhansi. With over 75 operating hotels across 50 destinations in India and Africa, the group has signed an agreement for a 72-room hotel, Nataraj Sarovar Portico Jhansi. Owned by Nataraj Sai Hotels LLP, Nataraj Sarovar Portico is expected to open in January 2018. With a prime location, the hotel under development has 72 keys with all-day dining, bar, banquet halls, conference and meeting facilities, swimming pool, gymnasium, salon and rooftop open air banquet space. It is located in the centre of city about two km from railway station.
Ajay K Bakaya, managing director, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are happy to open a Sarovar Portico hotel in this historic city of Uttar Pradesh. With its significant development and rich antiquity, Jhansi is an important destination with rising number of visitors from across the country. It is an important location for us and a significant addition to our portfolio. This will be the best hotel in the city and will cater to the needs of corporate, groups, leisure and MICE.”
Sarovar Hotels is focused on strategic expansion throughout India and Africa. Some of the expected openings this year include hotels in Amritsar, Raipur, Mahipalpur, Somnath and Jaisalmer.