Sarovar Hotels & Resorts opens Jhansi’s first branded hotel

Sarovar Hotels recently announced the opening of Nataraj Sarovar Portico Jhansi, consolidating the group’s farther foray into Uttar Pradesh. One of the fastest growing hotel chains in India with over 75 operating hotels across 50 destinations in India and Africa, Sarovar Hotels has launched a 72 room hotel which is also the first branded hotel in the smart city. The hotel was inaugurated in the presence of Sanjay Khanna, managing director, Nataraj Mobiles and Ajay K Bakaya, managing director, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts.
Owned by Nataraj Sai Hotels LLP., Nataraj Sarovar Portico is the city’s first contemporary hotel in this city. The hotel offers fully equipped conferencing and banquet spaces and facilities for up to 500 guests. The hotel has a multi cuisine restaurant ‘Flavours’ and a bar called ‘Lancers – The Bar’.
The hotel is nestled in the heart of the city, two kms away from the railway station, and in the midst of palaces, forts and temples, IT hub, shopping malls, etc.
Commenting on the development, K Bakaya said, “We are glad to open the first branded hotel in this historic city of Jhansi and fifth hotel in Uttar Pradesh. With its significant development, Jhansi is an important destination with rising number of visitors from across the country. It is an important location for us and a significant addition to our product portfolio. This is set to be the best hotel in the city and will cater to the needs of corporate, groups, leisure and conferences.”
Sarovar Hotels is targeting to have 100 hotels under its portfolio by 2020. Expected openings in 2018 include hotels in Jaisalmer, Somnath, Dibrugarh, Junagadh, Gorakhpur and Lusaka, Zambia