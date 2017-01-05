Sarovar Hotels opens 73-room property in Delhi

Sarovar Hotels has opened a 73-room hotel in Delhi NCR, The Muse Sarovar Portico, Kapashera. Marking the group’s expansion plan, The Muse Sarovar Portico Kapashera will be followed by openings in Nairobi, Ranchi, Jaisalmer and Amritsar this year.
Ajay K Bakaya, executive director, Sarovar Hotels said, “We are glad to be opening the year with this important addition to our portfolio. Strategically positioned, The Muse Sarovar Portico is convenient to commute to and from the airport, making travel easy for frequent travellers. Excellent banquet and conference facilities are the prime services we aim to focus on here.”
The hotel’s conference and banquet facilities include three ballrooms, together having an area of 6,900 sq ft and a capacity of up to 600 people.
F&B venues at the hotel include Patio, the all-day dining restaurant located on the ground floor and The Atrium Lounge.