Royal Orchid Hotels opens new property in temple town Somnath

With the growth in religious tourism in India, Royal Orchid Hotels in India adds a new property ‘Regenta Central’ in Somnath.
Nestled in the coastal city of Somnath, Hotel Regenta Central is suitably located on the main highway of Veraval and a five minutes’ walk from main Somnath temple. The hotel is well linked and located within five km from Veraval and Somnath Railway Station.
Regenta Central offers spacious banquet halls and lawns which can accommodate up to 2000 people for various occasions such as large scale family social gathering, business presentations, seminars and confidential corporate meets. The guests can also indulge in various relaxation activities at the hotel’s gymnasium, spa and swimming pool. The hotel includes two restaurants PINXX and Sugar N Spice. PINXX – a multi-cuisine restaurant, serves vegetarian and kathivyadi delicacies. Sugar N Spice – is an à la carte multi – cuisine restaurant offering a range of fast food and quick bites.
Somnath meaning ‘Lord of the Soma’, an epithet of Shiva, is first of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines. It is located on the western coast of Gujarat and is one of the oldest temples of the country. Reconstructed in the Chaulukya style of architecture, it portrays the fine skills of the oldest and best temple architects. The modern day Somnath Temple was built over five years, from 1947 to 1951 and was inaugurated by then President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad.
Apart from the temples of Somnath, it is also known for its beaches. Somnath beach which is located at the southwest end of the Arabian coastline is a perfect way to enjoy a serene evening after a long day of travelling. Both the locations are just six kms away from the hotel, providing travellers the perfect blend of divinity and serenity.
Chander K Baljee, managing director, Royal Orchid Hotels at the launch of the hotel said, “We are excited to add another property to our portfolio, continuing our ambition of expanding hotels across India. With a constant surge in domestic travellers, not only we are benefitted but also the consumers have an advantage of having affordable stay with finest facilities and services. The current year looks promising for the hotel industry and we plan to make the most of it by expanding our brand all over India.”