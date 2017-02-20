Royal Orchid Hotels declares 10% interim dividend

Royal Orchid Hotels board has approved an interim dividend of 10 per cent (INR 1 per share). The dividend will result in payout of INR 3.19 crore, including dividend distribution tax. The record date for dividend payment is March 1, 2017.
Chander Baljee, chairman and managing director, Royal Orchid Hotels, said, “After a gap of six years, the company has decided to declare a dividend to its shareholders. The dividend payout shows improved financial performance in the current financial year and we are optimistic of improved financial performance in the last quarter and the next financial year.”
The company had reported net profit of INR 4.23 crore for the third quarter ended December 2016 compared to net profit of INR 2.01 crore in December 2015. In the first nine months of the current financial year, Royal Orchid Hotels has reported net profit of INR 6.47 crore.