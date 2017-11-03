Royal Orchid Hotels announces partnership with UK’s Bespoke Hotels

Royal Orchid Hotels has announced that it has reached an agreement to represent Bespoke Hotels in India. With this strategic partnership, Bespoke and Royal Orchid will work together to enhance each other’s revenues and brand presence in their respective markets. Bespoke Hotels has grown to represent and manage over 200 properties worldwide, with over 50 represented hotels in India, and stands as the UK’s largest independent hotel group. Founded in 2000 by Haydn Fentum and Robin Sheppard, Bespoke currently manages over 9,500 hotel rooms.
With over 47 hotels under management and ownership, Royal Orchid Hotels encompasses a range of luxury and five star properties in the regions of Bengaluru, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Goa.
“We are delighted to have reached agreement to represent Royal Orchid and welcome them to our burgeoning international portfolio. They boast a portfolio in some of India’s finest locations, with a commitment to the highest standards of hospitality,” commented Robin Sheppard, founder, Bespoke Hotels.
Chender Baljee, founder, Royal Orchid Hotels, added, “We are thrilled to have Bespoke Hotels on board, to offer our guests 100s of hotels abroad, and to market our hotels to inbound international travellers. We are looking forward to growing and reinforcing the standing of both brands in the future.”