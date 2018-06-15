Roseate Hotels & Resorts ties up with French luxury brand, Oliver Claire

Roseate Hotels and Resorts recently announced partnership with Olivier Claire, a high end vegetal skincare brand from France. With this collaboration, Roseate Hotels & Resorts became the first hospitality chain in India to collaborate with Olivier Claire. Guests will now have access to a unique range of products and skincare treatments that combines nature, pleasure and efficiency at Aheli Spa – the hospitality brand’s very own bespoke spa designed to detox, cleanse, nourish, nurture, heal and rejuvenate.
Available at The Roseate, New Delhi as well as Roseate House, New Delhi the products and treatments are specially made for health and well-being of the guests. Additionally, female guests can avail internationally acclaimed ‘Soin Majeur de Beauté’ treatment by Chantal Nardo, an esthetic expert at Olivier Claire and an industry expert.
Kush Kapoor, area general manager, Roseate Hotels & Resorts shared, “We feel privileged to announce our prestigious partnership with French luxury skin-care brand, Olivier Claire. Roseate Hotels & Resorts today is leading the way in creating bespoke experiences that combine elements in wellness, luxury and lifestyle with personalised services. We believe that Olivier Claire’s concept of luxe wellbeing through the strong philosophies of honesty and quest for excellence is a natural fit with our brand ideology.”
Priced at INR 10000 plus taxes, the ‘Soin Majeur de Beauté’ is a facial treatment that includes a wave concept at the beginning and end. It uses high potent active ingredients and is based on precise techniques recognised internationally. This technique uses the sensuality and softness of the fingertips to offer a reassuring massage adapted to each skin type.
According to Olivier Couraud, CEO, “Olivier Claire endeavours to honour each skincare product consisting of fully traceable natural ingredients in order to offer the best of nature for beauty enhancement.”