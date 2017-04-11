Reliance Retail-Heritage Foods deal gets CCI nod

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of Reliance Retail’s dairy business by Heritage Foods apart from two other deals. According to the notice submitted to the regulator, the proposed combination relates to the acquisition by Heritage Foods of the dairy business of Reliance Retail, as a going concern, by way of a slump sale.
Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries and its dairy business operates a pan-India dairy procurement, processing and distribution platform under two brands – Dairy Life and Dairy Pure.
Founded in 1992, Heritage Foods is a private sector enterprise with several business divisions including dairy, retail, agri, bakery and renewable energy.
(PTI)