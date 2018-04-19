Relais & Châteaux observed Charity Day in Indian Subcontinent

Relais & Châteaux, the association of fine hoteliers, chefs and restaurateurs with more than 572 members across 66 countries, introduced the first Charity Day for the Indian Subcontinent. Looking ahead, the regional delegation shall come together each year to commemorate 10th April as the day dedicated towards upholding the commitment to responsible tourism and giving back to the local community.
Each member already, in their own way, has been helping the communities they are located in. Most of them are in remote locations and have been able to provide employment, sustain the local community and even help in infrastructure development, education and healthcare for the villages around them. Their initiatives are continuous and year-round for the local communities, and this particular day was chosen to put a spotlight on noteworthy causes, gather awareness and spread the spirit of giving and goodwill.
“As a testament of our unwavering pledge towards preserving local culture and diversity, we are happy to have announced the first Charity Day of the Indian Subcontinent. United by a passion for excellence in hospitality and a desire to share, each member of Relais & Châteaux is connected with the common goal to protect the local heritage and environment. The delegation shall commemorate this day each year going forward”, said, Jaisal Singh, vice president, Asia & member of the Executive Committee, Board of Directors, Relais & Châteaux.
“The Charity Day is a momentous occasion that brings together the Relais & Châteaux delegation and members in the region for a greater cause. As we strengthen our commitment towards the local community preservation and honour our values of giving back to society, this is a tradition we shall cherish for the Indian Subcontinent and hope to one day mark 10th April as International Charity Day for all the delegations around the world,” said, Joerg Drechsel, delegate of the Asian delegation, member of the Board of Directors, Relais & Châteaux.
Relais & Châteaux members have a desire to protect and showcase the richness and diversity of the world’s cuisine and traditions of hospitality. They are committed to preserving local heritage and the environment, as encompassed in the charter presented to UNESCO in November 2014.
These 15 properties participated in the first Charity day of the Indian Subcontinent