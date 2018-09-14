Relais & Châteaux hosts the first Indian Subcontinent showcase in Mumbai

Relais & Châteaux, with more than 550 members in over 60 countries, presented its first Indian Subcontinent Showcase in Mumbai recently. The regional delegation came together to showcase their offerings: a high level of service, exceptional cuisine and upscale hospitality for discerning travellers.
The event was graced by a number of potential trade partners based in Mumbai at The A Club in Mumbai. Delegates had the opportunity to engage in an exciting and interactive table-top sessions with the regional hoteliers and gather in-depth knowledge about each member property. 18 member properties participated in India roadshow.
Each member of Relais & Châteaux has a driving desire to promote the richness and diversity of the subcontinent’s delectable cuisine and its varied traditions of hospitality. “With a strong belief that hospitality and cuisine help make each and every experience truly unique, we are delighted to put forward a specially-curated, engaging platform for our members from the Indian Subcontinent to showcase their culinary expertise and world-class hospitality to our important trade partners in Mumbai. We are committed to providing evolved travellers, diverse opportunities to embrace the spirit of experiential travel,” said Jaisal Singh – vice president & member of the executive committee, board of directors at Relais & Châteaux.
On the same occasion, Joerg Drechsel, delegate, Asia at Relais & Chateaux said, “This was the first time when our Indian Subcontinent members have come together to meet the travel trade in Mumbai. The events were full of great interactions and we look forward to working closely with the trade and promoting our inimitable member properties to their discerning clientele.”
Yeishan Goel, CEO, THRS and GSA India & Sri Lanka – Relais & Chateaux mentioned “Our team put together a highly creative showcase of the members of the Indian Subcontinent which represented the signature elements of Relais & Chateaux in its fine gastronomy, engaging conversations and excellence in hospitality. We look forward to launching new promotions in the weeks ahead for the finest Indian travellers.”