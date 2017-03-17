Real estate sector shows interest in redeveloping Jammu, Faridabad stations with hotels, restaurants

In a move to facilitate consumers to avail better services from the Indian Railways, seven major real estate players have shown interests in redeveloping railway stations at Jammu and Faridabad. As a part of the development plan, while new hotels, eateries, parking spaces will be constructed at the Jammu railway station, considerations had further been made to open malls, restaurants and multiplex at the the Faridabad station.
With increasing number of pilgrims travelling to Jammu station while visiting the Vaisno Devi shrine, authorities had sought out plans to build more hotel rooms to cater the the growing demand from consumers. According to the plan, the selected developers are expected to pay railways about INR 75 crore for Jammu and INR 70 crore for Faridabad.
Railways has offered 23 stations including Jammu and Faridabad stations to be redeveloped with private participation in the first phase. There are a total of 407 stations on offer for private players in the mega redevelopment plan. Habibagunj and Gandhinagar stations have already been handed over for redevelopment.
“Representatives of seven developers participated in the pre-bid conference. They had some queries which were addressed in the meeting,” said a senior Northern Railway official. Bids for the two stations will open on May 17 this year. The selected developers will get lease of stations for 45 years after bagging the contract.