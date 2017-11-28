RCI partners with Neonz Club, Gujarat

RCI, part of the Wyndham Worldwide family of brands, has announced its affiliation with The Neonz Club, a lifestyle and recreation club in Gujarat. Spread across 15 acres of land, the club features holiday hangout, party hot-spot, business hub, F&B venues and a health and wellness centre.
“We are delighted to welcome Neonz Club in Gujarat to our growing RCI family. Through this affiliation, we aim to provide our members with superior experiences while adding a touch of luxury, adventure and fun. At RCI, we believe in creating family holidays with unforgettable memories, and our partnership with Neonz Club will complement this vision,” said Sabina Chopra, managing director, RCI India.
On the recent trend of vacationers taking shorter trips and looking for quick getaways around the city, Sabina added, “Vacationers today are looking for quality time with their families. We have observed a trend of travellers taking smaller breaks during long weekends. This breaks the monotony of leading a stressful work life and helps strike a balance.”
Sureshbhai S Patel, CMD and CEO, The Neonz Club said, “RCI resonates with our core values and it is only befitting for us to forge this partnership. Our resorts offer a complete experience be it luxury, adventure sports or just an invigorating experience. Through this alliance, we are sure to reach out to many more discerning travellers and expand our horizon not just nationally, but also to the global audience at large.”