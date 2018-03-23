RCI India added 11 properties to India portfolio in 2017

RCI, the global leader in vacation exchange and part of the Wyndham Worldwide family of brands, welcomed 11 newly affiliated resorts to its exchange network in 2017. These additions include destinations that have been experiencing heavy tourist inflow in the past few years. These properties feature vacation experiences with great options for nearly every kind of journey. Redefining the concept of luxury these properties bring together under one roof a world-class holiday hangout, foodie’s paradise and a holistic health and wellness centre.
Over the past years, dynamics of the travel industry and the needs of the travellers have changed drastically. Travellers today are well informed and researched and are looking for much more than just a vacation. This in turn possesses an opportunity for RCI to ensure the brand is one step ahead of the curve and ready to fill in the gap demanded by modern day travellers. With an intent to provide travellers with memories of a lifetime, RCI has associated with some of India’s renowned hospitality partners for perfect vacation options (in no order):
|1
|Ananta Spa, Udaipur
|2
|Sterling La Vida, Goa
|3
|Palm Greens Club, Ahmedabad
|4
|Global family homes, Ladakh
|5
|Hawthorn Suites by Pacifica, Dwarka
|6
|Neon Lifestyle & Recreation Club, Nadiad
|7
|Valencia Group, Mount Abu
|8
|Sterling Kanha, Kanha
|9
|Sterling Wayanad, Wayanad
|10
|Krishna Bhumi Holydays, Vrindavan
|11
|Shivpuri Resort, Madhya Pradesh
“Vacationers today are looking for quality time with their families. At RCI, we believe in offering a complete experience be it luxury, adventure sports or just an invigorating experience. Through these associations, we are looking forward to reaching out to more travellers and leverage our strong network of affiliated resorts not just in India but internationally as well,” said Sabina Chopra, MD, RCI India.
“Over the past year, we’ve added some exceptional properties to the RCI exchange network,” said Gordon Gurnik, president, RCI. “Through strategic partnerships with both new and existing affiliates, our 3.8 million subscribing members have thousands of options to choose from in sought-after destinations around the world when planning their next vacation.”
In APAC region, RCI added more than 20 new resorts. Emerald Terrace Condominium Resort in Phuket, Thailand, is one of the most recent additions.