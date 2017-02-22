RCI adds over 170 new resorts in 2016

RCI, one of the leaders in vacation exchange and part of the Wyndham Worldwide family of brands, has added over 170 new affiliated resorts to its exchange network in 2016. The additions, which include some resorts currently under construction, span across continents.
“We’re proud of the quantity and quality of properties we added to the RCI exchange network this year. By working with superior brands in the hospitality sector, we are able to offer our 3.8 million subscribing members a world of experiences to help them plan the vacation of their dreams,” said Gordon Gurnik, president, RCI.
RCI saw growth in Latin America in 2016, with 60 new resorts added throughout the region. In particular, the Grand Velas Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is a beautiful resort that features three oceanfront pools next to the Sea of Cortez. With a variety of recreational activities for adults, children and teens, this resort caters to all age groups.
The Asia-Pacific region also saw sizable development with nearly 30 resorts added collectively. One of three new resorts added to the network by Sterling Holiday Resorts India, the Sterling Anaikatti by the Siruvani in Palakkad, India, is a riverside resort that draws inspiration from the nearby Siruvani River.
In Europe, there were also a number of additions to the RCI affiliate network. One of these includes My House Holiday Village in Mugla, Turkey, which features stone and stucco villas perched along hillside paths overlooking the Aegean Sea.
The Registry Collection programme, RCI’s luxury exchange program, welcomed Tonopalo Private Residence Club, lakefront properties located on the shores of Lake Tahoe in Tahoe Vista, California, United States.