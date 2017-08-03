RCI adds Hill Stream Resort, Dehradun to its portfolio

RCI, along with the Hill Stream Resorts group, has announced an agreement to affiliate the Hill Stream Resort in Dehradun to its network. “With the inclusion of Hill Stream Resort, Dehradun to our list of properties, we embark on a journey to grow our affiliations in the northern valley. RCI has been facilitating exchanges around the world and redefining the vacation experience for owners and developers for more than four decades. This latest partnership is consistent in our overall plan for India to grow and expand at a rapid pace,” said Sabina Chopra, managing director, RCI India.
With a space that spans eight acres, Hill Stream Resort offers wellness spa, personalised tours, camping, trekking and adventure sports like rippling, rock climbing and river crossing.
“We believe we have tied up with the right partner in RCI and are extremely happy and proud to be an affiliate member of their group in India. Our resorts offer a complete experience be it luxury, adventure sports or just a feel-home experience. And with this alliance we feel we will be able to reach many more customers and expand our horizon not just nationally but also to a larger global audience,” stated Sonia, managing director, Hill Stream Resort.