Railways to appoint hospitality company for food delivery

The Railways has decided to assign the task of food delivery on board trains to a hospitality company with an aim of improving the catering services. This was stated by Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu in the Lok Sabha while replying to questions on the food supplied on board the trains amid complaints of poor quality.
While Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the catering PSU of the Railways, will be responsible for the base kitchens, the task of delivery of food to the passengers will be given to leading companies in the hospitality sector, he said.
During his replies, he referred to a catering contract issued in 2010, when Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee was the Railways Minister. His attention was drawn to a recent incident on board Rajdhani train at Sealdah when some passengers complained of upset stomach after consuming food served on board.
Responding to it, Prabhu said that based on newspaper reports, the contract of the vendor has been terminated.
