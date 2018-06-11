Rahul Raghav wins Mumbai round of Ultimate Bartender Championship by Monkey Shoulder

Monkey Shoulder, a scotch for the new generation of whisky aficionados, brings the 2018 season of ‘Ultimate Bartender Championship’ to India.This competition will journey across the country challenging bartending ‘skills that pay the bills’.
The India leg of the championship rolled out recently with Mumbai, to be followed by Goa, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and then moves to Gurgaon, Delhi and Chandigarh. The contest was hosted by the Monkey Shoulder India brand ambassador, Pankaj Balachandran over a daylong session on bartending skills of ingredient knowledge, mixing, pouring, and nosing and stock taking. The participants were tested on their unique techniques, insights, speed and skills behind the bar. This year, the competition has 550 contestants from the various parts of India competing for a spot to go to the global industry event, The Athens Bar Show. The winner also takes home a very exclusive ride with a fully curated and personalised 500 CC Bike.
Rahul Raghav won the Mumbai round of the Ultimate Bartender Championship by Monkey Shoulder held at Arth, Khar West, Mumbai recently. The competition brought together the most talented bartenders of the city with a showcase of their prowess and art of bartending.
Commenting on his win Rahul said,“I’m beyond words to explain how delighted I feel to win such a world class industry event by competing with such expert bartenders of Mumbai. I wish to thank Monkey Shoulder to get us all here together to test our skills in this superb round today of Ultimate Bartender Championship in India.”
Rahul Raghav, Wayne DSouza, Mohan Barkola & Prantik Haldar will go for the India Grand finale on June 28, 2018 at New Delhi. The national winner of the grand finale will gain a coveted place in the Athens Bar Show with an all expenses paid trip.
Commenting on this championship, Pankaj Balachandran, brand ambassador, Monkey Shoulder said, “We are committed to empowering our friends in the bartender community to deliver memorable consumer experiences. A high energy industry event, it promises to lift all bartending parameters that make it an epic competition. Monkey Shoulder is a 100 per cent malt made for mixing. This competition resonates the Monkey shoulder values of versatility and free spirited smoothness which has made it a preferred drink with bartenders around the world.”