Radisson Hotel Group announces the Radisson Collection

The newly rebranded Radisson Hotel Group announces Radisson Collection, a premium collection of exceptional hotels in landmark locations. Driven by consumer demand for individuality and more personalised experiences, Radisson Collection brings together the finest hotels in the Radisson Hotel Group portfolio. 14 hotels are confirmed to join the collection following the launch.
Each hotel offers the model for contemporary living. Radisson Collection hotels are united by design and experiences across dining, fitness, wellness and sustainability. All hotel properties are situated in prestigious locations, close to prime leisure attractions and boast an individual and locally authentic atmosphere.
“72 per cent of travellers prefer to spend their money on experiences rather than material things and the Radisson Collection caters to this demand,” comments Federico J. González, president & CEO, the Rezidor Hotel Group and chairman of the Global Steering Committee, Radisson Hotel Group. “The hotels that have already joined the Radisson Collection are the perfect showcase for what the brand represents: authenticity, design and exceptional service. Ultimately, the brand and the hotels will be defined by the people who visit them and those who serve in them. We are incredibly proud of our global debut and look forward to the continued growth of our exceptional collection globally.”
Radisson Collection will benefit from the power of the Radisson Hotel Group with a strategic market positioning and scale of a global brand. The collection will give hotel owners an opportunity to join an international network while maintaining the identity and authenticity of their hotels and resorts through a flexible framework for affiliation and endorsement.
Radisson Collection Brand Led Properties:
Radisson Collection Agra, India
Radisson Collection Strand Stockholm, Sweden
Radisson Collection Ukraina Moscow, Russia
Radisson Collection Paradise Resort & Spa Sochi, Russia
Radisson Collection Royal Copenhagen, Denmark
Radisson Collection Royal Mile Edinburgh, Scotland
Radisson Collection Warsaw, Poland
Radisson Collection Ikoyi Lagos, Nigeria
Hotel Identity Led Collection Properties:
Old Mill Belgrade, Serbia, A Radisson Collection Hotel
Symphony Style Kuwait, A Radisson Collection Hotel
Hormuz Grand Muscat, Oman, A Radisson Collection Hotel
The Emerald Grand & Spa Lagos, Nigeria, A Radisson Collection Hotel
The guest rooms feature the Radisson Collection Sleep and Wellbeing Experiences, high speed Wi-Fi and TV streaming. Led by a Yes I Can!SM customer service attitude, guests will always feel welcomed and personally recognised. Each hotel will offer local touches providing guests with an insight into the destination. This includes locally curated art and sustainability programs, locally inspired food and drink offerings and Running Collections; suggested running paths to explore the local neighborhood. Guests will be able to create their own customised experiences at each hotel.