Radisson Hotel Group aims to have 100 hotels in India by 2018

The newly rebranded Radisson Hotel Group announced its expansion plans at Hotel Investment Conference South Asia (HICSA) 2018.
Raj Rana, CEO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, sharing future plans says, “Currently 90 hotels are operating in India and we’re looking at increasing that number to 100. With the help of government initiatives like UDAAN, introduction of new zones and increased air and train connectivity, we are able to target secondary tertiary markets more effectively. With the recent rebranding of the group, the brand recall with our customers will prove beneficial for us.”
There has been a recent addition to the Radisson Hotel Group with Katerina Giannouka becoming the president for the Asia Pacific region under the group. She emphasises on the value-services the group provides, “We at the Radisson Hotel Group, strive to offer better value for our guests and at the same time focus on creating efficiencies. One of our key focus points is the use of advanced technology to make things seamless for our guests. Even for our staff members, we have attractive opportunities that make the environment friendly as well as contribute to their growth and the growth of the brand eventually. We have around 15,000 employees in India and 25,000 employees in Asia Pacific. ”
Discussing further on how India is a very important market for the hotel group, Giannouka mentions how they are looking forward to working with hotel investors, owners, developers and other stakeholders across the country. “Apart from working with hotel investors, we haven’t had to market the brand aggressively as our occupancy numbers have grown organically which is a big plus. We also invest in the right training tools and we’re confident we will achieve our 100 hotels target by the end of 2018,” she adds.
The group’s brand portfolio has seven brands namely, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson brands. The group has recently added Radisson Collection, a premium collection of hotels to its brand portfolio. Radisson Collection Agra, with 239 rooms and suites will be joining the global list of 13 other hotels to be launched as Radisson Collection.