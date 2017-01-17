Radisson Blu Hotel Faridabad opens to public

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group has opened Radisson Blu Faridabad, the city’s first upper-upscale hotel, in Haryana. The 124-room property offers meeting facilities and a pillar-less grand ballroom that accommodates up to 1,000 guests.
Raj Rana, chief executive officer, South Asia, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, said, “We are honoured to be partnering with Eros Group to bring this iconic hotel to Faridabad. We are confident the hotel will have a strong appeal to business and leisure travelers and redefine expectations. We welcome this stylish addition to our growing portfolio of 140 hotels in operation and development. This reinforces Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group’s position as one of the leading and fastest-growing international hotel companies in India.”
Akshay Sood, director, Eros Group, added, “In the last 70 years, Eros Group has built a legacy, diversifying our business into real estate development and hospitality. We are confident and delighted to be working with Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. Their proven experience and marketing expertise in this region will benefit the hotel. The team is proud to be the first to introduce an international upper-upscale brand into the market, and we look forward to a mutually rewarding long-term partnership with the group.”
Dining venues at the hotel include all-day dining restaurant Broadway, pan-Asian restaurant house of Soy, The Cove, patisserie Tea Studio.