Puneet Chhatwal joins Indian Hotels as MD, CEO

Tata Group’s hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has said that Puneet Chhatwal has joined as managing director and CEO. On August 29 this year, IHCL had said in a regulatory filing that its board approved the appointment of Chhatwal as the MD and CEO of the company. Chhatwal was then the chief executive and member of executive board of Deutsche Hospitality/Steigenberger Hotels AG, a large European hotel chain.
He has taken over from Rakesh Sarna, who was one of the high-profile recruitments from outside the Tata Group made by ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. Sarna had joined IHCL in September 2014 by replacing the company’s long-serving head Raymond Bickson.