Preferred Hotels & Resorts celebrates 50 Years of Travel

Fifty years after 12 North American hoteliers established Preferred Hotels Association as a referral organization, this week, the Preferred brand celebrates its 50-year anniversary of curating independent hotels that deliver authentic, memorable, and inspiring travel experiences. Over the past five decades – filled with expansion into every region of the world and the continued addition of experiential programs and technology – the company has evolved to become Preferred Hotels & Resorts, with more than 650 one-of-a-kind member hotels, resorts, and residences across 85 countries.
To commemorate this major milestone, Preferred Hotels & Resorts has launched a year-long Golden Anniversary campaign that invites travelers to explore its vast portfolio of independent hotels through a series of consumer-driven initiatives. Among the celebratory activities launching today are an inspiring video series; a new social media campaign, #PreferredCelebrates50; a Golden Anniversary package; multiple booking incentives; and a dedicated Golden Anniversary microsite that will serve as the hub of all related activity throughout the year.
Lindsey Ueberroth, chief executive officer, Preferred Hotels & Resorts said, “The story of the Preferred brand has been one of incredible success, growth, innovation, and perseverance, and stands as a true testament to the strong value the global travel community places on the truly independent hotel experience. United by a deep passion for hospitality, our global network of associates and hoteliers continues to embrace authentic travel as an important and essential part of life. We are so excited to celebrate this momentous occasion with travel enthusiasts worldwide through our Golden Anniversary Campaign, which honors our strong heritage while highlighting the opportunities for discovery and evolution that lie ahead.”
For the first time in the brand’s history, Preferred Hotels & Resorts is launching a dynamic consumer video series, entitled Inspiring Travel for 50 Years, to honor the official theme of its Golden Anniversary. Each month, up to two vignettes will be released via various digital and social media channels, with every video showcasing the rich meaning of #ThePreferredLife. The videos will highlight the perspective of different guests as they discover the joy, romance, and inspiration of authentic travel while staying at distinct independent hotels within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts portfolio. The first video in the series launched today featuring one man’s experience at Cavallo Point in San Francisco.
Past and present guests are invited to join #ThePreferredLife social community by sharing photos and memories gathered during any stay at a Preferred Hotels & Resorts property and tagging them with #PreferredCelebrates50. Select user photos will be shared on the brand’s @PreferredHotels social media channels, as well as on the newly launched Golden Anniversary microsite (PreferredHotels.com/PreferredCelebrates50). The microsite will serve as the main source for all anniversary activity, featuring each vignette in the video series, news of the quarterly campaign promotions, and other special messages. Travel enthusiasts who are not active on social media but who want to engage in the celebration can directly upload photos or video messages to the microsite sharing a favorite travel memory or anniversary wishes with Preferred Hotels & Resorts.
Most recently, in 2015, CEO Lindsey Ueberroth demonstrated her innovative approach to keeping independent hospitality top-of-mind with today’s consumer by spearheading the company’s rebranding from Preferred Hotel Group, a multi-branded hotel platform, to Preferred Hotels & Resorts, one master brand with five global collections that provide an intuitive way for travelers to identify the hotel or resort that will meet their life and style preferences for each occasion.