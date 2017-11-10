Preferred Hotels & Resorts adds 25 new member hotels

Independent hotel brand Preferred Hotels & Resorts has announced the addition of 25 new member hotels and resorts across eight countries between August and October 2017. Highlights of the new hotel additions include:
Shahpura House, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Once the royal palace of the ruling Shekhawat clan of the Rajputs, this heritage hotel presents a mixture of Mughal and Indian architecture. Located in a plush residential area of Jaipur, the hotel is features 65 haveli-style guest rooms. There is also an on-site spa.
Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii
Scheduled to formally open in December 2017 after an extensive US$115 million transformation, this 839-room luxury resort will feature oceanfront and Diamond Head views, a destination pool deck replete with a saltwater infinity pool and cabanas, and five culinary concepts. The hotel lobby will have a 280,000-gallon saltwater oceanarium as its centerpiece.
Le Bristol Beirut, Lebanon
This hotel is located in the heart of the city, and offers 157 themed guestrooms. Travellers can enjoy close proximity to both Verdun Street, one of the city’s most popular shopping destinations, and Hamra Street, the hub of the Beirut’s club scene and nightlife.
H10 Metropolitan, Barcelona, Spain
Located in the epicenter of Barcelona’s Eixample District, this restored 85-room historic hotel offers proximity to local attractions like UNESCO World Heritage site Sagrada Familia, an unfinished Roman Catholic church. The hotel offers an outdoor terrace plunge pool replete with sun loungers.
Wanda Reign Wuhan, China
This luxury hotel is strategically located in the East Lake Scenic Area of Wuhan, next to the famous Han Street commercial centre and the iconic Han Show Theatre. The hotel features 413 guestrooms with views of the surrounding cityscape and the East Lake.