Pramod Hotels & Resorts adopts Hotelogix cloud-based PMS

Hotelogix, a cloud-based property management system provider has announced that it has been selected as the preferred technology partner by Pramod Hotels & Resorts. The management at the hospitality group decided to opt Hotelogix’s enterprise-grade PMS as the earlier server-based PMS could not help them manage multi-property operations with ease.
With three luxury properties, Pramod Hotels & Resorts is a hospitality group in Odisha and all the three properties have garnered good reviews and ratings on various hotel review sites. They are also coming up with two more properties in near future.
Speaking on this development, Aditya Sanghi, co-founder & CEO, Hotelogix said, “Today’s hoteliers’ demands are fast evolving and server-based PMSs are no longer able to technologically empower group hotel operations. On the other hand, a cloud-based PMS is smart enough to assist hoteliers in every aspect of their operations. Brands like Pramod Hotels & Resorts has understood the inevitability of cloud PMS. Good to have the group as one of our esteemed customers.”
Expressing his views on Hotelogix, Mithun Nambiar, executive director, Pramod Hotels & Resorts said, “We had lots of issues with the earlier server-based PMS. Apart from dealing with the difficulties of maintaining separate servers at each of the properties, we had to sort out issues related to PMS upgrade costs. This led us to look for a new PMS that ended with Hotelogix.”
According to him, the group also found it difficult to automatically update inventory and rates across OTAs as the earlier server-based PMS had no two-way connectivity with the adopted channel manager. It also did not empower them to access the PMS from wherever they wanted to. Also, it never gave them clarity on their properties’ up-to-the-date position.
“I am pleased to inform, with Hotelogix, our worries are behind us today. Implementation was swift, and we now have centralised control over all our properties. Channel manager connect works fine for us. Our staff find the PMS extremely user friendly. And most importantly, the post implementation support has been unparalleled. That said, I look forward to adopting Hotelogix at our upcoming properties in the future,” Nambiar added.