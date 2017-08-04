Portuguese restaurant chain Barcelos plans India expansion

Barcelos, a Portuguese food chain of restaurants, has debuted in Hyderabad. The brand has unveiled its new restaurant, in Forum Sujana Mall, Kukatpally Hyderabad. Barcelos had introduced India’s first Sangria Bar and several other gourmet innovations. Barcelos is a household name for its flame grilled menu with peri peri sauces and it has created its own unique following by introducing to the discerning Indian customer their own brand of innovation.
The restaurant features Portuguese dishes such as peri peri grilled chicken, black burgers, steaks and espetadas and sizzlers, alongside shakes and mocktails. Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Malhotra, business head, Barcelos said, “Barcelos is a fun dining, family restaurant. We have recently shifted our business model from high streets to malls and are excited to expand our operations. Over the next few months we hope to enter metropolitan cities across India.”
Puttam Mukesh, managing partner, Barcelos Hyderabad, said, “We feel proud to be associated with this undertaking and are confident that it will be well received by Hyderabad’s foodies. Our unique flavor will delight the palate of customers in Hyderabad as it has done around the world.”
Shivaiyagari Bhanu Chander, managing partner, Barcelos Hyderabad, added, “With the launch of Barcelos we wish to treat the Hyderabad people with authentic Portuguese cuisine.The interiors of Barcelos are tastefully done with a variety of canvas paintings and interesting wall artefacts. We wish to provide guests an ideal backdrop for a blissful experience.”