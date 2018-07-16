PM lays foundation stone for international convention centre in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, or laid the foundation stone of important projects, cumulatively worth over INR 900 crore, in Varanasi. Among the projects inaugurated were the Varanasi City Gas Distribution Project and the Varanasi-Ballia MEMU train. The foundation stone was laid for for an international convention centre in Varanasi, the PanchkoshiParikrama Marg and several projects under the Smart City Mission and NamaamiGange.
The Prime Minister said that for the last four years, efforts are being made to develop the city in accordance with the requirements of the 21st century, keeping its ancient identity intact. He said significant investment has been made in Varanasi over the last four years. He elaborated upon his vision of Transformation through Transportation, and said the foundation stone of the Poorvanchal Expressway at Azamgarh was part of the same exercise.
The Prime Minister spoke of initiatives taken for better connectivity in Varanasi and the region. He said Kashi is emerging as an important international tourist destination. In this context he mentioned the international convention centre, and thanked the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, for this gift from Japan to the people of Varanasi. He appreciated the initiatives taken by the people and the state government of Uttar Pradesh for tourism, and under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Apart from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Varanasi has also recently welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron.. Another occasion for Varanasi to showcase its hospitality is coming soon, with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas to be held here in January 2019.