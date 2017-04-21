Patanjali plans international expansion

Addressing ‘Made in India – Food Buyer Seller Meet’ organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Patanjali Ayurveda’s CEO Acharya Balkrishna has revealed that the company is planning to enter international expansion in the near future.
He also urged companies in food processing sector to come together and promote healthy food products.
Promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Patanjali is already present in several countries. The ‘Food Buyer Seller Meet’ is an initiative taken by FICCI to promote Indian food industries and project India as global supplier of various food products.
Participating buyers at the event include counties such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Iran, Egypt, European and some African countries.