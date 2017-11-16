Patanjali group to set up food park in Telangana

Yoga guru Ramdev-led Patanjali group has signed an MoU with the Telangana government for setting up a food park in the state. TRS Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad K Kavitha along with government officials met Patanjali’s top management at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, and explained them the state’s newly launched food processing policy.
“The Telangana team highlighted the bountiful availability of raw material such as turmeric, chillies, maize and soybean (in Telangana). Further, procurement opportunities for citrus fruits and other commodities were also discussed for various Patanjali products,” an official statement said.
The discussions concluded by signing an MoU between the MD of Patanjali Acharya Balkrishna and MD of TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corp) E V Narsimha Reddy. Under the MoU, the Haridwar-headquartered FMCG group committed to set up a “large food park” in the state. The agreement was signed in the presence of Ramdev, who founded the domestic FMCG major over a decade ago.
The proposed park could consist of units for edible oil, fruit pulp and spices processing. The group also expressed interest in developing indigenous seed varieties and animal feed value chain in Telangana.
The group had earlier committed an overall investment of more than INR 10,000 crore countrywide at the global food processing fair, World Food India, organised in New Delhi.