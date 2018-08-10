Palladium Hotel invites Indian travellers to its Ibiza,Tenerife music infused properties

The Palladium Hotel Group is a Spanish hotel chain with 48 hotels and close to 14,000 rooms in six countries operating under eight brands. To add to this collection, Palladium Hotel Group announced its new brand ‘Bless Collection Hotels’.
Sandra Polo, Sales Manager, Asia Pacific, Palladium Hotel Group said, “The ‘Bless Collection Hotels’ will target contemporary luxury market and its opens with its first property in Madrid, Spain. The Palladium Hotel Group has always been characterised by its philosophy of offering customers a high standard of quality in its products and services and we will continue to extend this hospitality even with our new brand.”
When it comes to tapping into the Indian market, the hotel group is not far behind. Elaborating further on this, Polo said, ”We are planning to increase efforts in the Indian market and focus on presenting the hotel group as a leading Spanish multi-brand hotel group. For this purpose, we have specially selected three of our five-star luxury music-infused properties namely Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza and Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife.”
She further discussed how the Indian market ranks among the top 20 markets for its hotels in Ibiza and Tenerife, and that the awareness among consumers has increased in the last two years. “India is one of the strongest outbound markets in the world and we have noticed an upcoming trend in Indian travellers who are looking for experiential experiences and especially the younger population are having an increasing love for music. In these hotels specially, we have live concerts happening with celebrated artists from all over the world performing for its guests,” she added.
To further widen their market, Palladium Hotel Group recently conducted its networking and training workshop for over 100 tour operators in Mumbai and Bengaluru. “We wanted to educate the travel trade and increase awareness about our brand and its unique offerings and we will continue to host many more such events in the future,” Polo commented.