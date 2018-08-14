Oyo acquires Weddingz.in

Oyo has announced that it has acquired Weddingz, the wedding banquet management company. This is Oyo’s third acquisition this year. Earlier this year it had acquired Chennai-based service apartment Novascotia Boutique Homes, followed by AblePlus, the Mumbai-based Internet of Things (IoT) startup in July.
This is the hotel aggregator’s first acquisition in the wedding segment. Mahinder Gulati, chief strategy officer, Oyo said, “What this partnership facilitates is combining Oyo’s capabilities of asset management and technology with the scale Weddingz.in offers in India’s fragmented US$ 40 billion weddings industry. The company has a healthy scale of managing over 1,500-plus wedding events per quarter, with an inventory size of over 40 banquets spread across Mumbai and Delhi.”