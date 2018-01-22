Over 147 hospitality personnel in Western region certified for ‘Supervisor Training in Advance Catering’

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India’s (HRAWI) initiative to get as many hospitality professionals certified in Food Safety Training & Certification (FoSTaC) programme has gained momentum in terms of reach and response. At the recently concluded Certification for Supervisor Training in Advance Training programmes in Vadodara and Ahmedabad, 67 hospitality professionals participated, taking the total count to 147 certified personnel in the western region. HRAWI has so far conducted four such trainings sessions across Maharashtra and Gujarat for hotels, restaurants and catering establishments to become equipped with FSSAI mandated food safety and standards requirements.
“The training programme will help hotel establishments ready themselves in becoming compliant with the food safety and standards as required by the FSSAI. We have received a very good response so far and it encourages us to continuing the initiative,” said Dilip Datwani, president, HRAWI.