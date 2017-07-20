Orange County Resorts & Hotels unveils luxury resort in Hampi

Orange County Resorts & Hotels, one of India’s largest and oldest experiential resort companies, has announced the launch of its brand-new property at Hampi, Karnataka. Called the ‘Evolve Back Kamalapura Palace’, the new property features 37 luxury suites across three classes and nine private pool villas called Jal Mahal. Developed at a cost of INR 70 crore, the new resort looks to drive tourism to this UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Orange County Resorts and Hotels has also announced that it will be rebranding all its properties to Evolve Back. This rebranding is in line with the company’s growth plans in India and overseas. The company currently operates three resort properties in Coorg, Kabini and Hampi, in Karanataka and felt the need to rebrand them to a more suitable brand name that reflects the core essence of what they represent.
Jose Ramapuram, director – marketing, Orange County Resorts & Hotels, said, “We are planning several new resort projects in the coming months. In fact, work will begin shortly in Madhya Pradesh for our next upcoming luxury property. We believe that Evolve Back as a brand name better represents the brand’s core promise of creating signature experiences that bring the local nature, culture and tradition to life in every one of our distinctive properties and delivering all these with the best in comforts and luxuries.”