Opening of restaurants, bars along highways gets easy in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government has brought bar licences under the service sector, paving way for reopening of a number of restaurants and bars which had shut shop following a Supreme Court order banning sale of liquor within 500 metres of highways. The decision was taken by the Uttarakhand Cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun.
Shifting bar licences from sales to service sector through an amendment in the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act 1910, which has been in force in Uttarakhand ever since its creation, clears the way for resumption of closed down bars along highways in the state as well as opening of new ones.
The decision will give a boost to revenue generation by the excise department, state Urban Development Minister and official spokesman of the state government Madan Kaushik said.