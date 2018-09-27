Onymos signs up as mobility partner for Corn Festival 2018

The district administration of Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh has appointed Onymos as the mobility partner for the first edition of The Corn Festival 2018, a first-of-its-kind event organised by the district authorities to be held on September 29 and 30, 2018.
Ved Prakash, district collector, Chhindwara, said, “The key goal of this festival is to promote research in the field of corn industry and increase production as corn is a commodity which is used in many day-to-day products like – corn flour, cornmeal, corn gluten, cornflakes etc. We are very happy to have Onymos on board as our mobility partner and I am sure the association will prove to beneficial for all of us.”
As the mobility partner, Onymos is developing a mobile application for the event to better engage participants with the event ongoings. It will provide all the information on the festival – details of seminar discussions and activities taking place at the event, complete event agenda, information on cultural activities along with their time and venues in an easy-to-navigate format.
Shiva Nathan, founder and CEO, Onymos, stated, “We are glad that the administration of Chhindwara has put their trust in us for partnership towards a prestigious event like The Corn Festival. Technology worldwide is empowering developmental efforts, and we’re sure that in us the Chhindwara administration will find a strong ally.”
Amit Kamra, country head – India, Onymos Inc, remarked, “We are delighted to be a part of an event like this which not only strengthens the farming community, but also looks at environmental sustainability through finding multiple uses of the crop. Our excellence in developing smart, intelligent mobile apps will provide a one-stop guide for every stakeholder attending the event.”