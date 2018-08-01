onefinestay launches homes in the Cotswolds

onefinestay, the world’s leading luxury private rental brand, has announced further additions to its luxury portfolio with a carefully curated selection of homes in the much sought-after Cotswolds. onefinestay’s expansion into the English countryside gives guests another beautiful out-of-city destination to call home where they can enjoy the brand’s unrivalled and personalised services and experiences. This continued growth into more leisure destinations follows the announcement of launches in Greece, Australia and New Zealand earlier this summer and is part of onefinestay’s concerted effort to offer an even wider spectrum of the finest homes and most desirable destinations to the discerning traveller.
From renowned eating establishments including The Kingham Plough and Michelin-starred Le Champignon Sauvage to local events such as the world-famous Cheltenham Festival and historical attractions like Blenheim Palace, the Cotswolds is the go-to destination of the moment. Within easy reach of their private rental, guests can experience all that is on offer in this increasingly popular part of rural England with unprecedented access using onefinestay’s new 24/7 Higher Living concierge programme.
From traditional grand English farmhouses and converted barns to modern glass fronted houses and idyllic countryside cottages, onefinestay has diligently curated 13 of the finest homes in the Cotswolds. Whilst varying in size, design and character each location maintains the highest standards of comfort and unrivalled levels of service.
The Yew Tree Farmhouse, an impressive Georgian home bursting with traditional countryside charm has seven bedrooms and is perfect for large family parties with its games room and sprawling garden. If guests prefer a more modern retreat, they can stay in the impressive Curved House, aptly named for its curved mezzanine balcony overlooking 25 acres of woodland gardens. This beautifully designed eco-house is an architectural gem that sleeps 14. An astro-turfed sports barn and cinema mean guests can be entertained no matter the weather. Finished to the highest standard, Oldbury Barn offers expansive views across the valley. The luxurious home sleeps 10 guests and is ideal for large groups with its spacious open plan kitchen. During summer, the large barbeque terrace beckons guests to get grilling.