O2 Spa launches three facilities in Bengaluru

O2 Spa has continued its expansion by announcing the launch of three new facilities in Bengaluru. A recent investment of US$ 15 million was made for the India market in order to grow its portfolio to 150 outlets across 30 cities from the current 81 in 18 cities. The new facilities are a part of this phase of investment.
The new facilities are located in Kalyan Nagar, Sarjarpur Road and Jayanagar and aims to serve the commercial belt and residential blocks surrounding respective outlets.
With an area space of 3,600 sq ft, the Jayanagar facility is a villa property that consists of one couple room, seven single rooms, a Thai massage room and a facial room. A total of 10 trained and certified therapists are available here.
The Kalyan Nagar facility is located at a commercial complex, and is spread out across 1,600 sq ft with a total of five rooms; three single rooms, one couple room and a Thai massage room. The complex also has three foot reflexology chairs and has a total of six therapists.
The Sarjarpur Road outlet is spread across 1,800 sq ft and has six therapists. The facility is located at a commercial complex, housing three single rooms, one couple room, one Thai massage room along with two foot reflexology chairs.
Commenting on the launch, Ritesh Mastipuram, founder and managing director, O2 Spa, said, “O2 Spa opened its first facility in Bengaluru in 2011 at Vittal Mallaya Road and we have seen tremendous demand and acceptance of premier spa services, both from commercial as well as residential locations in this city. Our commitment is to always go where the customer is and hence the opening of these three facilities shows just that. In an industry that is pegged at US$ 200 million in India, we are excited to be leading the game changing dynamics and look at bringing about a wellness revolution.”
According to a PWC report, the international wellness industry is estimated to be about US$ 3.4 trillion.The Indian wellness industry is estimated to cross US$ 15 billion in 2016, growing at the rate of 15 per cent CAGR. The Indian spa Industry is estimated to be US$ 200 million and expected to grow at 25 per cent annually. Currently 80 per cent of the spa industry in India is unorganised.