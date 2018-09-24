Noble and Simon open Homewood Suites by Hilton Edina Minneapolis

Noble Investment Group and Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, and mixed-use destinations, has announced the opening of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Edina Minneapolis, located in the heart of Edina as part of Southdale Center’s mixed-use complex.
The hotel is proximate to the corporate headquarters of major employers such as Best Buy, Dairy Queen, United Health, General Mills, and Regis Corporation, and hospitals, including the renowned Methodist Hospital and Fairview Hospital. The Homewood Suites by Hilton Edina Minneapolis is less than ten miles from downtown Minneapolis and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
“Southdale Center is home to a thriving retail and residential area, and the addition of this stunning hotel will enhance the vibrancy of our city and particularly the vitality of the Southdale District. The Edina community is looking forward to welcoming the Homewood Suites, said Mayor Hovland.
Homewood Suites by Hilton Edina Minneapolis is just one of many recent enhancements at Southdale Center. One Southdale Place, a 232-unit luxury apartment development, opened in 2015 to rave reviews. Shake Shack will debut this fall and popular home furnishing retailer RH opens next year. Future plans include the opening of a three-story Life Time athletic resort complete with healthy lifestyle programs and entertainment, a rooftop pool and beach club, Life Time Work shared workspaces and a Life Time Sport organized pick-up play complex.
“The opening of this terrific hotel represents the latest phase of our redevelopment of the Southdale mall complex. Our programme has been very successful and we are excited about future development at this historic property,” said Michael E McCarty, COO, Simon Malls.
The Homewood Suites by Hilton Edina Minneapolis features 146 studio and one-bedroom suites each with separate living and sleeping areas and a fully-equipped kitchen. The hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center, a state-of-the-art fitness center with an indoor heated pool, a lobby bar, and an outdoor courtyard complete with fire pit and grill. Guests can enjoy numerous complimentary amenities including a hot breakfast, drinks and snacks at a nightly evening social Monday through Thursday, as well as additional food and drink options from the 24-hour Suite Shop. The hotel also offers more than 600 square feet of multi-function meeting and board room space.
The Homewood Suites brand has quickly grown to nearly 450 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Homewood Suites by Hilton Edina Minneapolis a joint venture between Noble Investment Group and Simon Property Group and managed by Concord Hospitality.