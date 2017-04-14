MTR Foods eyes INR 1,000-cr revenue in CY17

Bengaluru-based MTR Foods is expecting to cross INR 1,000-crore revenue mark in the current calendar year on the back of new initiatives such as introducing region-specific variants. The food products company had clocked revenue of INR 800 crore during the last year. MTR Foods, the Indian subsidiary of Norwegian conglomerate Orlka, has also launched a new variant of its popular product Sambar Powder which is specifically designed for consumers with a spicier palate.
“We posted INR 800 crore revenue during the last calendar year. We expect to touch about INR 1,000 crore during this year. Innovation is a big thing for us. We have introduced about 44 innovations into the market during the last five years. Today they contribute about 10 per cent to our total revenues,” said Sanjay Sharma, CEO, MTR Foods.
Sharma said that the initiatives such as introducing region specific products would yield good results. The company gets about 10 per cent of its revenue from exports. Currently, the company caters to 30 international markets.
(PTI)