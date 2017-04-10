Mother Dairy posts INR 7,850 cr turnover in FY17

Mother Dairy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), has marked a turnover growth of nine per cent in the last fiscal to about INR 7,850 crore, helped by better sales in value-added dairy products and edible oils businesses.
The company sells value-added dairy products like ice cream, curd, paneer and ghee. However Mother Dairy’s managing director S Nagarajan said the company’s sales in fruits and vegetables segment remained muted.
About 75-80 per cent of the company’s sales comes from dairy business. The edible oil business contributes about INR 1,000 crore, while fruits and vegetables add about INR 600-700 crore. Mother Dairy also plans to launch new flavours of ice-cream soon as it targets higher growth this fiscal.
The company is a major supplier of milk in the national capital region with sales of about 30 lakh litres per day through 800 milk booths. In other cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and UP, it sells another five lakh litres per day. It sells fresh as well as frozen fruits and vegetables under ‘Safal’ brand, while edible oils under ‘Dhara’ brand.
The company also has 400 Safal outlets in Delhi-NCR. Safal outlets are being operated on the franchise model, where the company provides basic infrastructure. Mother Dairy has recently established a 25,000 tonnes per year integrated food and vegetable processing plant in Ranchi with an estimated investment of INR 75 crore.
