Monkey Shoulder completes Mumbai round of its bartending championship

Monkey Shoulder has brought its ‘Ultimate Bartender Championship’ to India. The competition will journey across the country. The India leg of the championship which began in Kolkata, followed by Hyderabad, Goa and will now move to Bengaluru, Delhi and Chandigarh. This year, the competition will have participation from over 200 contestants to be tested on their techniques, insights, speed and skills behind the bar. Bartenders will get a chance to showcase bartending skills of ingredient knowledge, mixing, pouring, and nosing and stock taking.
Ashitosh Narayan has won the Mumbai round of the championship held at Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu. The competition brought together bartenders of the city with a showcase of their art. Commenting on his victory, Narayan said, “I am delighted to win this prestigious industry competition, especially when you compete and win from amongst the best in the industry. This is a superb initiative by Monkey Shoulder to get the most talented bartenders here from Mumbai and Pune to test their skills in this round of Ultimate Bartender Championship in India.”
Narayan, Brijesh P Vyas, Ajinkya Kamble and Rahul Raghav will go for the grand finale at New Delhi. The national winner of the grand finale will gain a place in international cocktail event Tales of the Cocktail, at New Orleans.
Commenting on this championship, Shweta Jain, India marketing head, William Grant & Sons, said, “Monkey Shoulder’s Ultimate Bartender Championship is a one-of-a-kind platform for developing new age bartenders of today around the globe. We are excited to see the India season 2017 with renewed focus to celebrate this extra ordinary skill. For Monkey Shoulder, the bartender is at the centre of a great drinking experience as it is a 100 per cent malt whisky made for mixing.”