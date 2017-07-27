Mondelez India, Amazon partner to sell chocolates online in India

Mondelez India and Amazon have announced a partnership to sell chocolates and sweets through the online marketplace in the country. Mondelez India will sell products such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, Cadbury Bournville via a virtual chocolate and sweet store on Amazon’s platform. Consumers can purchase not only conventional gift packs but exclusive e-commerce packs as per relevant occasions, as part of Mondelez India’s ‘Joy Deliveries’ offering, the companies said in a joint statement.
Abhishek Ahluwalia, e-commerce lead, Mondelez India, said, “As a successful e-commerce giant, Amazon is the perfect platform to connect us with more consumers efficiently, which will help us capture consumers’ need.” Gifting, unique bundles like birthdays as well as seasonal occasions like Raksha Bandhan, Diwali, New Year represent another important growth platform, he added. “Globally, we have an ambitious target to generate US$ 1 billion in e-commerce revenue by 2020, and we’re focusing our investments strategically on associations that help us develop best in class sales & distribution proficiencies with strong go-to-market capabilities,” Ahluwalia said.
Saurabh Srivastava, director – FMCG, Amazon India, said, “Amazon has over 20 lakh products under the FMCG category for consumers to choose. Mondelez India had taken the online route to launch new innovations such as Bournvita Biscuits, Cadbury Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations, Cadbury Fuse and Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Oreo exclusively on various ecommerce platforms before they hit the retail stores.”