Modern Foods to foray into new categories and markets

Modern Foods, acquired by Singapore-based Everstone Group last year, is aiming to quadruple its revenue by 2021 by foraying into new categories and newer markets. After relaunching the brand with new logo and marketing exercise, Modern Foods’ chief executive officer and board member, Aseem Soni said the company was looking at revenues of INR 1,000 crore by 2021. “We are looking at a 25 per cent increase in revenue by FY17-18. We would like to quadruple it (the revenue by 2021). That is the target we have set ourselves,” he said. For the financial year 2016-17, the company had registered revenue of INR 270 crore.
On the diversification plan, Everstone Capital Asia’s managing director Rajev Shukla, said, “We would venture into new categories and newer markets either by ourselves or through collaborations. We are looking at entering the packaged foods market. You will see the brand extend into new categories.”
The company which is a strong player in the Southern and Eastern markets would look at strengthening presence in the North and West. When asked about the manufacturing facilities, Soni said the company had factories in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Mumbai and Kolkata. Each factory can produce about 60,000 to 1.50 lakh bread loaves per day. “We are looking at 60-65 per cent revenue from bread business and remaining from new categories,” he said.
On the expansion plans, the company was looking to have over one lakh outlets from the current 80,000. “The brand Modern has not evolved over the last 15-20 years. It has to be refreshed. If you are not relevant and contemporary then you are not a preferred brand. Though we are established, we still have many things to do. There are new markets we have to go to. We are quite strong in the South and East, not so much in the North and West where we operate through franchises. These are markets where we would look to strengthen our presence,” added Soni.