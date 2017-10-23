Mid-East biscuit market expected to witness stable growth during 2017-2023

Middle East biscuit market is expected to witness stable growth during 2017-2023. Mega events such as UAE World Expo, 2020 and Qatar FIFA World Cup, 2022 would surge the growth of biscuit market during the forecast period with arrival of large number of tourists in the region. According to 6Wresearch, Middle East Biscuit market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0 per cent in revenue terms during 2017-23. Biscuit market is anticipated to register modest growth during the forecast period owing to growth in retail sector and increasing young age population in the region. Also, new product development in sweet and savoury and crackers segments would further surge the market in the coming years.
Modern lifestyle has changed the shopping style of people. Super/hyper markets are the key distribution channels for biscuits in countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait. However, convenience stores are still the major distribution channel in Jordan and Lebanon. Some of the key players in Middle East biscuit market include Mondelez, Britannia, Ulker, United Biscuits, IFFCO, Loacker, NBCC and United Food Industries Corporation (Deemah).
The report thoroughly covers the Middle East biscuit market by categories, distribution channels and packaging. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities high growth areas, market drivers which would help stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Companies mentioned in the report include Britannia Industries, Gandour, International Foodstuffs Co, Loacker, Mondelez International, National Biscuits Confectionery Co, National food Company-Americana Cake, Parle Products, United Biscuits, United Food Industries Corporation and lker Biscuit.