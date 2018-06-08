Michter’s bourbon and rye emerges as the most trending American whiskey in India

Michter’s Whiskey, world’s ‘Top Two Trending’ bourbon whiskey, is witnessing an unprecedented growth in India. It has found great acceptance, amongst the bartending communities & whisk(e)y enthusiasts within six months of its release in India. Michter`s is now present in over 100 hotels, restaurants and bars across the country.
Industry estimates indicate American Whiskey, to be the second largest imported whisk(e)y category after Scotch in India and has been growing with a CAGR of more than 11 per cent in the last few years.
Michter`s, the bourbon brand claims a heritage going back to 1753, earned the respect of the whiskey industry and a fan base that’s eager to snap up whatever it puts out, especially its aged whiskeys. The family-owned company’s motto ‘cost be damned’, ensures that the limited edition (no more than 20 casks) is produced after employing detailed processes. The global brand has attained immense popularity and great acceptance in the Indian market within a short span of six months of its launch by Cask Spirit Marketing LLP (CSM), an Asian integrated spirits distribution and marketing company. CSM’s partnership with high-end hotels, bars and restaurants including Hyatt Regency, J W Marriott Hotel, The Lodhi, The Taj Mahal, The Oberoi, Taj Rambagh Palace, Umaid Bhawan Palace to name a few, is supporting the continued expansion of this global iconic brand in the Indian market.
Speaking on the collaboration, Sandeep Arora, co-founder & managing partner, Cask Spirit Marketing LLP (CSM) said, “American whiskey category has been seeing a renaissance worldwide and India has been no different. In recent years, the pride and the exquisite experience of sipping premium bourbon blends, has grown among Indian elites and millennials. It is heartwarming to see the response that Michter’s Whiskey has received, in just six months of launch in India.”
Speaking about their partnership with CSM, Vikramaditya Singh, general manager, The Lodhi said, “We are truly delighted to include one of world’s top Bourbon with our premium collection of whiskies. With an increasing whisky consumer base, their appreciation and love for premium whiskies, Michter`s is helping us match the taste and interests of our discerning customers.”