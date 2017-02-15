Mercure hotel brand launches its own bot for local experiences

AccorHotels’ brand, Mercure, is launching its BOT, an instant messaging solution available on Facebook and Messenger, to enable travellers and neighbourhood residents to discover local stories that surround them, simply by geolocating and allowing themselves to be guided. The conversational BOT aims to provide users with a fresh look of each city by sharing the secrets known to locals.
Mercure will use the BOT to offer its customers the possibility of getting to know the city they’re visiting in a unique and authentic way. Users need to geolocate and ask the BOT what’s worth a look nearby, and then let themselves be guided through the conversation. The BOT is also aimed at local communities wishing to rediscover their city or neighbourhood.
Users themselves can enrich the experience and ideas contained in the local stories over time. Inspired by the finds prompted by BOT, they will in turn be able to share their own recommendations.
Programmed in a humorous and straight-talking way, the Mercure BOT can answer various queries such as, “What’s behind the facade of 145 rue Lafayette?”, or “Where is the world’s smallest nightclub?”
The Mercure BOT is designed by BETC.