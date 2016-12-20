Marriott opens India’s 2nd Sheraton Grand hotel in Pune

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, has announced the opening of Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, a newly renovated property. Owned by Brahma Corp, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel is the second Sheraton Grand hotel in India, and the fourth Sheraton hotel in the country, the hospitality company said in a release. The new hotel also takes the portfolio to 36 Sheraton Grand properties.
“We are thrilled to expand the Sheraton Grand presence in India with the opening of our second premier-tier hotel in the country. As Pune continues to make it possible for business travellers to find success as the IT capital of India, Sheraton is committed to delivering luxury to guests through excellence in service,” said Jaswinder Narang, GM, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel Complex.
Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel recently completed an extensive re-branding and renovation and features 177 guest rooms. “Pune has seen a growing demand for internationally-branded hotel experiences in recent years. We are confident that the Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden will become a preferred destination for both business and leisure travellers,” added Ajay Aggarwal, MD, Brahma Corp.
Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, has more than 440 hotels in over 70 countries around the world.