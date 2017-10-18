Marriott opens Fairfield by Marriott, Indore

Marriott International has announced the opening of its new hotel, Fairfield by Marriott, Indore. The hotel major currently has nine Fairfield By Marriott properties, joining a portfolio of 90 hotels across 15 brands in India. Speaking at the launch, Neeraj Govil, area vice president, South Asia, Marriott International, said, “Tourism in India is growing at a very fast pace with a lot of focus being generated towards the Tier II markets. We believe the timing is right and therefore ideal for our expansion. We are excited to launch our sixth Fairfield by Marriott property in the country within a short period of time this year. We are confident with our entry into this market Fairfield By Marriott fills a much needed gap in the moderate tier segment with its fresh, contemporary design, service excellence, and quality that comes from being a part of Marriott International.”
Located in the business hub of Indore, the hotel offers 106 rooms, banqueting and meeting room facilities, business centre and a fitness centre. The hotel has an all-day dining restaurant and a bar. The hotel also offers a 24/7 food and beverage convenience store.