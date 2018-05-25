Marriott International to double its luxury presence in APAC

On track to double its luxury footprint in Asia Pacific, Marriott International is adding nearly 100 luxury hotels and a range of new and unexpected experiences to its current footprint of 120 hotels, spanning eight distinct luxury brands. Marriott International’s luxury brands, including world-renowned hospitality hallmarks The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION and JW Marriott, offer bespoke programming and distinct experiences that have been carefully curated to resonate with today’s luxury mindset. These experiences include on-demand fitness with JW Marriott’s Behind the Barre programme, exclusive panel events with creative leaders via W Hotels’ FUTURE RISING series, and an authentic-look at the world’s most enchanting destinations through the eyes of leading cultural voices via The Luxury’s Collection’s Global Explorer programme.
“Luxury travellers today have higher expectations than ever before. While a sumptuous hotel, spa service and fine wine with dinner used to satisfy high-end globetrotters, this-one-size-fits-all approach is now losing out to personalised and authentic travel experiences that speak to people’s idealised selves,” said Bruce Ryde, VP, Luxury Brands and Brand Marketing, Marriott International Asia Pacific. “With a refined lens on luxury and a solid growth pipeline, Marriott International is on track to continue to elevate travel through highly contextualised brand and destination experiences that resonate with high-end consumers,” he added.
With Marriott International’s luxury brands as a guide, guests can access iconic hotspots and uncover hidden gems, whilst benefitting from the company’s best-in-class loyalty programmes – Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG), Marriott Rewards and Ritz-Carlton Rewards. There are endless personalised experiences to choose from via Marriott Rewards Moments and SPG Moments. Members can go behind-the-scenes at VIP food festivals, savour exclusive dining experiences with top chefs, enjoy a meet and greet with their favourite bands or participate in a Master Class with a sporting legend.